'Virat Kohli was well set and...': Venkatesh Iyer's candid admission on catch that broke RCB and Anushka's hearts

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 27, 2023 11:35 AM IST

KKR's Venkatesh Iyer opened up on his catch that left Virat Kohli, RCB and Anushka Sharma speechless during last evening's IPL 2023 match.

Kolkata Knight Riders broke their four-match losing streak when they defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs to stay alive in IPL 2023. KKR put on a fine batting performance smashing 200/5 and later restricting RCB to 179/8 to get to winning ways in the season. The win puts KKR on 7th place in the points table and with the return fixtures already underway, the Knights would hope to get a few more wins if they are to make it to the Playoffs.

Venkatesh Iyer's stunning catch left Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma speechless. (Screengrab)
RCB put on a brave show but eventually fell short as their batters cut a sorry figure. Barring stand-in captain Virat Kohli, who hit his 5th fifty of the season and an 18-ball 34 from Mahipal Lomror, no other RCB batter could get going. In fact, at 115/4, RCB’s hopes were pinned on Kohli to guide them home, but what proved to be the turning point in the game, Venkatesh Iyer took a spectacular catch in the deep to end Virat’s innings and with it, deal a knockout blow to the home team. Kohli’s wicket triggered a pin-drop silence all over the Chinnaswamy with RCB’s owner Prathmesh Mishra and actor Anushka Sharma in utter disbelief.

Also Read: Virat Kohli shell-shocked, Anushka in disbelief as KKR's Iyer takes stunner to silence RCB fans at Chinnaswamy

Kohli had slapped the ball from Andre Russell and just when it seemed as if he would clear the ropes or at least get a boundary for his effort, Iyer got down in time and completed an absolute ripped of a catch leaving Kohli and everyone else stunned. After the match, Iyer, who has already sizzled this year for KKR opened up the catch that broke Kohli, RCB and Anushka's hearts, saying the opportunity came at a very critical juncture in the game.

"I am extremely happy to be back on the field. I haven't fielded in a while now – it has been almost 5-6 months that I have taken to the field for fielding – and that too in a high-pressure situation. I am lucky that the catch was very flat so I didn’t have a lot of thoughts and it stuck in my hand. I'm extremely happy that I took the catch because Virat Kohli was well set and that catch at that very moment was a very game-changing moment for us. Glad I took it," Iyer said.

As Venkatesh rightly pointed out, this was his first outing on the ground this IPL as a fielder for KKR. Before this, in all the previous matches, while Venkatesh got a chance to bat, he was substituted either with or as an Impact Player, limiting his appearances to only batting. Wednesday evening though was a different affair as not only did Venkatesh returned for his fielding duties but played a role in dismissing the in-form Kohli and allowing KKR to get two very important points on the table.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
