Virat Kohli's blunt swipe at BCCI's family rule: 'People who have no control over...'

India star Virat Kohli, on Saturday, opened up on BCCI's fresh diktat restricting the presence of families while players are on tour. The 36-year-old, who played a significant role in India's third Champions Trophy haul last week, expressed his displeasure over the rule as he explained the importance of family's presence during overseas campaigns. Virat Kohli was not happy with BCCI's family rule

In the wake of India's loss at home against New Zealand in a Test series, followed by a forgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia, BCCI announced a strict travel policy. According to the rule: "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period."

Speaking during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, Kohli admitted to being disappointed at the rule being implemented and families being blamed for players' poor performances.

"It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something which is intense, which happens on the outside," he said. "I don't think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because it's like people who have no control over what's going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, 'oh, maybe they need to be kept away'."

'Don't want to sit alone and sulk'

The former India captain further explained that the presence of family helps players take responsibility for improving their performance.

"If you ask any player, do you want your family to be around you all the time? You'll be like, yes. I don't want to go to my room and just sit alone and sulk. I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life," Kohli added.

During India's Champions Trophy campaign, Kohli was spotted with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Dubai. She was in the stands during India's last three matches. India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira, was also present, during India's victorious campaign.