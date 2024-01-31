Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli quashes 'fake news' circulating about mother's health: 'Our mom is fit and fine'

Vikas Kohli, elder brother of Virat Kohli, has refuted rumours linking his mother's health to the Indian cricket star's absence from the first two Test matches against England. Condemning the spread of 'fake news,' Vikas appealed to the public and media to refrain from engaging in unwarranted and baseless reporting, and assured that their mother, Saroj Kohli, is doing absolutely fine. Virat Kohli is out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons(AFP)

"Hello everyone! I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern," Vikas wrote on his Instagram story.

The news picked up steam after Kohli, three days before the start of the first India vs England Test match, pulled out of the series due to personal reasons. The BCCI stated: "Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons."

Vikas Kohli's Instagram story

Kohli's most recent appearance was in the T20I against Afghanistan, where he joined the team for the 2nd and 3rd matches after sitting out the opener. Before that, Kohli played the 2nd Test against South Africa in Cape Town which India won by seven wickets inside two days as both teams played out the shortest Test ever in history (107 overs). KL Rahul was India's only centurion of the series but no other player looked more in control of his batting than Kohli as he scored 38, 76, 46 and 12 in four innings. There is no update on whether Kohli would return for the remaining three Tests of the series, which England are currently leading 1-0 after picking up a 28-run win in Hyderabad.

Kohli's absence felt in Hyderabad

Kohli's absence was felt dearly, more so during the second innings, which saw India crumble to 202 all out after a second innings batting collapse. After taking a healthy 190-run lead, Ollie Pope batted out of his skin en route to a classy 196, setting India a target of 230. Expected to chase down the runs, the Indian batting was in for a harsh reality check as debutant Tom Hartley knocked the stuffing out of Rohit Sharma's team with a seven-wicket haul and bowling them out for 202 on Day 4.

Just for the record, Kohli's numbers at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium are pretty impressive – 379 runs with a highest of 204 at an average of 75.80 with one century and a fifty. India can really do with some Kohli magic in Visakhapatnam as it was at this venue back in 2016 that the former India captain scored a handsome 167 and 81 against England, paving the way for his team's 246-run victory.