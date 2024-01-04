India, South Africa play out shortest-ever Test in 147-year history: A look at 5 briefest matches of all time

A Test match in which a plethora of records were broken ended with probably one of the biggest records of all time. The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town ended in all but 107 overs (642 balls), making it the shortest ever in history. India won the Newlands Test by seven wickets to draw the series 1-1 but in the process surpassed their own record, which earlier stood at 842 balls against England in 2021. South Africa batted twice on the same day, on which a cracking 23 wickets fell. And another 10 perished on Day 2 before India chased down 79 to pick up their first Test win at the venue, on their 9th tour of South Africa. A total of 107 overs is all that this Test lasted(PTI)

On that note, we take a look at the five shortest Test matches ever played:

1 India vs South Africa, 2023: 107 overs

Hoping to draw only their second-ever Test series in South Africa, India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah produced memorable spells of bowling inside two days with both pacers picking up six-wicket-hauls. 23 wickets fell on the first day, and another 10 on the second as India picked up a 7-wicket win – their first in Newlands, Cape Town to begin the new year 2024 on a high. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant century but it was in vain as India overcame a disastrous period of 0/6 in the first innings.

2 Australia vs South Africa, 1935: 109.2 overs

The second-shortest Test match was between Australia and South Africa at the MCG, which lasted 656 balls. And it saw South Africa record their lowest ever Test total of 36 all out in 23.2 overs. South Africa batted first but Bert Ironmonger took insane figures of 5/6. Australia replied by putting up 153 in 54.3 overs, before South Africa were bundled out again for 45 in 31.3 overs - their fragile batting crumbled to a combined total of 81 across both innings. The dominant performance secured Australia a convincing win by an innings and 72 runs.

3 West Indies vs England, 1935: 112 overs

In January 1935, Bridgetown witnessed one of the strangest and shortest Test matches ever played. Persistent rain ravaged the game, reducing it to a mere 112 overs (672 balls). West Indies, batting first, were blown away for 102 in 47 overs with Ken Farms claiming 4/40. England, in response, declared curiously at 81/7 due to a rapidly deteriorating pitch. Windies were no better in their second innings, pushing out a declaration themselves at 51/6 in 19 overs, setting England a modest target. England reached their target of 75 for the loss of six wickets in the fourth innings, securing a bizarre victory in a match heavily impacted by the weather.

4 England vs Australia, 1888: 196 overs

During the 1888 Ashes series, another short-lived encounter unfolded at Old Trafford. Played under the unique rule of 4 balls per over in England Tests at the time, the match lasted just 196 overs (1176 balls). England posted 172 with Charlie Turner picking 5/86, while Australia could only muster a combined 151 across their two innings (81 and 70). Bobby Peel grabbed 7/31 in the first innings and 4/37 in the second to give England all the control. This lop-sided performance secured them a decisive victory by an innings and 21 runs.

5 England vs Australia, 1888: 197 overs

In the same series, the iconic Lord's witnessed the shortest Test ever played at its hallowed turf lasting just 197 overs. (1182 balls). Australia batted first and posted 116 (71.2 overs) as Peel and Johnny Briggs once again inflicted remarkable damage, after which England could only conjure 53 in 50 overs. Turner was once again the man for Australia with 5/27 but their batters fumbled once again in the second innings and were skittled for 60 in 29.2 overs. A 122-run target seemed achievable but England were knocked over for 62 themselves in 47 overs with Turner and JJ Ferris scalping five each.