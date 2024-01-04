Siraj, Bumrah breathe fire as India thrash South Africa inside two days to pick up famous win in Cape Town

It was a rare spectacle in Test cricket as the match in Cape Town featured the completion of two innings on Day 1 and the culmination of the game in only the second session of the second day as India emerged victorious over South Africa by 7 wickets, resulting in the two-match series ending in a 1-1 draw. The entire match proved to be a bizarre affair, with South Africa bowled out for a mere 55 runs before India experienced a startling collapse of their own. Despite standing at 153/4 with Virat Kohli nearing a half-century and KL Rahul solidifying his stay at the crease, India lost all six remaining wickets without adding a single run. Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter David Bedingham during the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa(PTI)

There was more on store in the opening session of Day 2 as Aiden Markram delivered a counter-attacking innings of a lifetime, crafting a century on a surface where no other batsman had scored a fifty before him. Markram's explosive 106 off 103 played a pivotal role as South Africa took the lead in the second innings; the second-highest score for South Africa in the second innings was a mere 12 by stand-in skipper Dean Elgar.

Starting the day at 62/3, South Africa faced the relentless attack of Jasprit Bumrah in the opening session. Bumrah wreaked havoc on the Proteas batters, claiming the first four wickets of the day and completing his 9th five-wicket haul. His dismissals included David Bedingham on 11, Kyle Verreynne on 9, and Marco Jansen, who looked threatening but succumbed to a brilliant caught and bowled after scoring 11 off nine balls. Bumrah completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Keshav Maharaj on 3.

Prasidh Krishna, making his presence felt with the ball for the first time in the second innings on day 2, faced a challenging task. In his initial over, he conceded 20 runs against the supremely attacking Markram, who sought to capitalize on his stay amid the continuous flow of wickets at the other end. Mohammed Siraj, the standout performer from the previous innings, eventually ended Markram's brilliant knock at 106, contributing to India's success in securing the series-levelling victory.

The Proteas set a paltry 79-run target for India to secure a win in the second Test, and Rohit Sharma's men did so with relative ease. Yashasvi Jaiswal made an attacking start to the Indian innings, smashing Kagiso Rabada for two fours within the first three balls of the innings. The first over fetched 11 runs, and Jaiswal raced to 28 off 22 balls before being dismissed by Nandre Burger in the sixth over.

Shubman Gill, too, was dismissed for 10 with India's score at 57 and Virat Kohli, who scored an impressive 46, was dismissed caught behind for 12 after an aggressive display in the middle. Captain Rohit Sharma (17*) and Shreyas Iyer (4*) took the side past the finish line as India secured the first test series draw in South Africa since 2010/11.