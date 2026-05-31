Virat Kohli's childhood coach sets the record straight: ‘People mistake him as very arrogant. He is humble'

For Kohli, his rise to cricketing greatness cannot be told without mentioning his childhood coach. It was Sharma who identified his talent at his academy in New Delhi. Sharma not only worked on Kohli's batting technique, but also instilled discipline, work ethic and mental toughness, which would later define his career.

Aside from his countless records and status as one of the greats of world cricket, Virat Kohli is also known for his flamboyant, aggressive approach on the field, coupled with arrogance. But his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, doesn't think Kohli is arrogant and says it's a mistake to judge him so.

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‘He is very humble’: Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli Speaking to RevSportz, he discussed Kohli's personality, calling him a very 'modest' person.

"Virat is a very modest guy. People used to mistake him as a very arrogant guy. But whoever knows him, whoever is close to him, knows that he is very humble and very respectful. For me, he is still like my child. He was not even 9 when he came to me, and since then, he has been with me," he said.

Over the years, the coach-player relationship has evolved into a close bond built on trust and mutual respect. Even after Kohli established himself as a global superstar, he continues to acknowledge Sharma's influence on his journey. Their relationship is a testament to the importance of grassroots coaching in Indian cricket.

Rajkumar also revealed that former India player Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away in 2024, hailed his bond with Kohli. "The respect he shows is creditable. I remember that when Anshuman Gaekwad would say that he has seen so much in Indian cricket, but the relationship between Virat and me is not replicated. You don't miss any ball he has faced, wherever he is in the world. He calls you after the match. The bond, he has never seen it anywhere for a player who has reached the highest level of world cricket," he said.

"I feel he has such a good nature and is so respectful. I feel that even today he is affectionate, and I feel proud that he is my trainee," he added.

Sharma's faith in Kohli was clear from an early age, even during his difficult personal moments. As Kohli's career progressed from age-group cricket to the Indian team and eventually to captaincy, Sharma has remained as a trusted mentor.