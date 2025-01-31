Virat Kohli's childhood coach shares visuals of Ranji fan turnout in million-dollar message: 'This is your contribution'

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, reacted to the rousing response for the Indian batting stalwart during Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways. Kohli made a comeback to domestic red-ball cricket after over 12 years, and the craze was evident as fans began queuing up outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium from 3 AM. Delhi's Virat Kohli on the first day of a Ranji trophy cricket match between Delhi and Railways(PTI)

Kohli took the field under the captaincy of youngster Ayush Badoni, who opted to bowl on the green surface at the venue. Even as Kohli didn't get to bat throughout the day, the India star received a thunderous reception from fans, as nearly 15,000 of them filled the stands at the stadium.

Reacting to the fan turnout, Rajkumar posted a story on his official Instagram account, stating he was “proud” of his former student.

“This is your contribution to Indian cricket. Proud of you,” wrote the coach.

The unprecedented turnout forced administrators into last-minute adjustments to accommodate the overwhelming crowd. The DDCA (Delhi and Districts Cricket Association) had initially anticipated around 10,000 spectators for Kohli’s homecoming – an unheard-of number for a Ranji Trophy game – but even that estimate proved inadequate against the sheer magnetism of the former India captain.

The Kohli frenzy

Well before play began at 9:30 am local time, a massive influx of fans jostled for entry into the stadium, where admission remains free for domestic matches. Initially, the DDCA had opened the 6,000-capacity ‘Gautam Gambhir Stand,’ but as the crowd swelled to unexpected numbers, officials were compelled to unlock the 11,000-capacity ‘Bishan Singh Bedi Stand’ to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

“I have never seen something like this in Ranji Trophy ever. Even in my playing days, there was hardly anyone who made the effort to watch domestic cricket. It is just because of one man,” a former India player at the ground told PTI.

The frenzy inside the stadium coincided with another moment of commotion outside, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade passed by at the same time, adding to the chaotic yet electric atmosphere.

The scale of Kohli’s influence left even veteran administrators stunned. “I have been involved in Delhi cricket for more than 30 years but I have not witnessed such scenes for a Ranji Trophy game. It just shows Kohli’s popularity is unmatched,” an overwhelmed DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI.