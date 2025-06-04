Virat Kohli's endearing gesture for Anushka Sharma from RCB's victory parade: 'She suffered the same moments since 2014'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, shared a touching post for wife Anushka Sharma from the victory parade in Bengaluru, acknowledging her unwavering support over the years as the franchise chased their maiden IPL trophy. The long wait finally ended on Tuesday night in Ahmedabad, with the Rajat Patidar-led side beating Punjab Kings by six runs. Virat Kohli shared heartwarming post for Anushka Sharma from RCB's victory parade

On Instagram, Kohli posted a photo with Anushka from the celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium, accompanied by a heartwarming caption. He shared that since Anushka had witnessed RCB’s journey up close since 2014, the title win was just as special for her.

“I’ve seen it for 18 years and she’s seen it for 11. Suffered the same moments since 2014 and celebrated every close win and the madness of our supporters at the Chinnaswamy. We’re both equally relieved and since she's a bangalore girl too this is far more special for her. Together all the way through,” he wrote.

RCB's victory parade begins

Despite the rain in Bengaluru, RCB players, along with Kohli, assembled at Vidahna Soudha, where they were felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Earlier in the day, the RCB players were received by the state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the airport.

"Virat Kohli, from past 18 years, has given his youth, his experience, his love, and his heart (to RCB) and made our state proud. I stand here with the heartfelt support of all the youngsters of our state," Shivakumar told PTI Videos.

"On behalf of the Karnataka government, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of them and wish them continued success. 18 years of struggle is not a small thing," he added.

The entire RCB team will later be part of the much-anticipated open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium, which will also start at 5 pm after the CM gave special permission for it. It was earlier stated by the Bengaluru Traffic Police that it might not take place because of congestion on the route.