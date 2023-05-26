Virat Kohli's Instagram followers reaches stratospheric heights, creates record

India's star batter Virat Kohli has clinched another milestone as he became the first and only Indian to cross 250 Million followers on Instagram. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli(AP)

He is the third among athletes with the most Instagram followers behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener is in his best form and has recently scored two consecutive centuries in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

Virat has scored eight centuries in T20 cricket, which includes one international century for India and seven centuries for RCB. He has scored 11,965 runs in his T20 career which is 374 matches strong so far.

Virat has a massive following, and he has been the most followed personality on Insta for a long now. He is also the most followed Asian on the Instagram handle.

As RCB's journey ended in the tournament Virat is set to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be held in Oval, England from June 7. (ANI)