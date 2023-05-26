Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli's Instagram followers reaches stratospheric heights, creates record

Virat Kohli's Instagram followers reaches stratospheric heights, creates record

ANI |
May 26, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Virat Kohli is the third among athletes with the most Instagram followers behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

India's star batter Virat Kohli has clinched another milestone as he became the first and only Indian to cross 250 Million followers on Instagram.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli(AP)
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli(AP)

He is the third among athletes with the most Instagram followers behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener is in his best form and has recently scored two consecutive centuries in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

Virat has scored eight centuries in T20 cricket, which includes one international century for India and seven centuries for RCB. He has scored 11,965 runs in his T20 career which is 374 matches strong so far.

Virat has a massive following, and he has been the most followed personality on Insta for a long now. He is also the most followed Asian on the Instagram handle.

As RCB's journey ended in the tournament Virat is set to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be held in Oval, England from June 7. (ANI)

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out