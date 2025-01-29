Menu Explore
Virat Kohli's invaluable advice after kid asks how to represent Team India: 'Your father shouldn't tell you to...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 29, 2025 07:13 AM IST

Virat Kohli shared invaluable advice with a young aspiring cricketer who asked him about the path to representing India.

Team India's batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, is currently with the Delhi Ranji team as he prepares for a return to domestic first-class cricket after over 12 years. Kohli will play in Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways. which begins January 30; the 36-year-old took part in his first training session with the side on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli talks to a youngster(X)
Virat Kohli talks to a youngster(X)

During the training session, a kid named Kabir, who is the son of one of Kohli's teammates from age-group cricket, interacted with the Team India star. A video has gone viral on social media platforms where Kabir asks Kohli on what he would need to do to become an international cricketer.

Kohli, then, gave the kid an invaluable advice, emphasising the importance of hard work and commitment to the game.

“A lot of hard work. Your father should not tell you to practice or train. You should yourself say every morning that you want to go to practice. If someone practices for an hour, you do it for two hours. That is the only way," said Kohli.

"If someone scores a 50, you score a 100, and if someone scores a 100, you score a 200. Jo benchmark hai us se double (Whatever the benchmark is, you should do double of it).”

Watch:

Virat Kohli has endured a rough patch with the bat over the past few months, with a string of low scores in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. Barring a century in the opening Test in Perth, Kohli failed to make a mark as he couldn't even score 100 runs in total in the remaining four matches.

Following the 3-1 series loss in Australia, the BCCI reportedly mandated players to take part in the Ranji Trophy. Last week, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also took the field for Mumbai alongside other international players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer. While Shubman Gill captained Punjab, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took the field for Delhi.

Ravindra Jadeja also returned for Saurashtra, and had a terrific outing with 12 wickets to his name in the match.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
