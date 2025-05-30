Virat Kohli's leadership display acknowledged after RCB reach IPL final: ‘Can’t figure out who is the captain’

Four-time IPL-winning star Suresh Raina asserted that a new champion will be crowned in the ongoing season, hinting at Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win their maiden title. Raina, who played a pivotal role in CSK's first four title triumphs, predicted that the number 18 connection of Virat Kohli and this edition might work. Under new skipper Rajat Patidar, RCB have reached the IPL final after nine years and looked favourites to end their title drought after a dominating performance in the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli was proactive on the field with his suggestion to the bowlers during the PBKS vs RCB clash.(PTI)

Raina, currently serving as a commentator this season, was impressed by how Kohli displayed leadership qualities—offering valuable input to bowlers and guiding them, even without the captain’s armband.

"This is what happens when you finish in the top two, it has been 18 years for Kohli. He was suggesting the bowlers to bowl a bit fuller after Bhuvi's over. Rajat Patidar has also captained well. I think a brand new IPL winner is loading," Raina said on Star Sports.

The veteran Indian all-rounder praised Kohli’s remarkable consistency over his 18-year career and noted that, given how actively he marshalled the field during Qualifier 1, it was tough to tell he wasn’t actually leading RCB.

"He has worked hard for 18 years, and this is the 18th season of the IPL. RCB fans want to see the IPL trophy at the Chinnaswamy. I can’t figure out who is the captain today," he added.

RCB reach IPL final after 9 years

Kohli (12) missed out with the bat in the one-sided game against Punjab Kings, but he has been a consistent performer for RCB this season with over 614 runs at a strike rate of 146.53, which included eight half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood's return turned out to be a big boost for RCB as he played a crucial role with figures of 3-21 to help his team reach final with a eight-wicket thrashing of PBKS on Thursday.

Bengaluru bundled out Punjab for 101, and overhauled that target with 10 overs to spare at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.

Punjab will have another shot at making the final on June 3 when they face the winner of the eliminator between the teams that finished third and fourth in the table.