Virat Kohli's priceless gesture as he spots Anushka Sharma sparks loud fan cheers after RCB's dominant win over GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stayed alive in the hunt for playoffs with a crucial four-wicket win over Gujarat Titans on Saturday. It was the side's fourth win in 11 matches, and RCB jumped two spots to seventh as a result. Virat Kohli shined again with the bat, scoring an important 42, while Faf du Plessis, too, scored a swashbuckling half-century in the 153-run chase as RCB survived a hiccup to chase down the target in the 14th over. Virat Kohli gestures at Anushka Sharma after RCB's match vs GT(X)

The match held special significance for Kohli as it marked the first public appearance of his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, in the IPL since the birth of their second child, Akaay. Anushka had been away from public appearances following the arrival of their newborn. It was a cheerful return for Anushka at the stands with RCB's resounding win, and Virat Kohli had a brilliant gesture for his wife as he made his way back following the victory.

Kohli, looking towards Anushka at the stands, seemingly mimicked aarti ki thaali on her arrival (a traditional welcome gesture). The gesture was met with loud cheers from fans.

The couple's son – a second child – was born in March, and Kohli had taken a break from competitive cricket, skipping India's five-Test series against England to be with Anushka for the same. He made a return to the sport in the Indian Premier League and is currently the highest run-scorer in the season.

Kohli reclaimed his Orange Cap last night with his 42-run innings and is currently at 542 runs in 11 matches with a strike rate of 148.08. Earlier this week, Kohli was picked in India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, too.

RCB's hopes for playoffs

The side's win against Gujarat Titans was its third in succession, sparking hopes for a comeback in the league after a horrid first half of the season. RCB lost six consecutive matches earlier and reeled at the bottom of the table before finally making a jump last night. They are currently seventh in the table with 8 points to their name. They also boast a higher net run rate over both, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, who have the same points.

RCB's remaining three fixtures of the group stage see them facing the PBKS again, whom they had beaten for a first win of the season in March. They will finish the group stage with Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.