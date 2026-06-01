'Virat Kohli's still the king': How Australian, English media reacted to RCB’s IPL double

Royal Challengers Bengaluru waited 18 years to win their first IPL title. Twelve months later, they etched their names deeper into history with a second crown, becoming only the third franchise to successfully defend the trophy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, holding the trophy, poses for a picture with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and others after winning the Indian Premier League 2026 final (ANI Pic Service)

RCB were the most complete side in the tournament, displaying their dominance throughout the season, and they reinforced that reputation on Sunday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans.

At the centre of it all stood the man who had seen every high and low. The man who remained loyal to the franchise that picked him in 2008 despite years of criticism during trophyless campaigns, a failed captaincy tenure and, at times, lucrative offers from rival teams.

Virat Kohli had broken down in tears when RCB became champions for the first time in 2025. A year later, he strengthened that legacy by helping them secure back-to-back titles, this time finishing off the chase with a winning six over long-on in a moment reminiscent of MS Dhoni.

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The RCB icon anchored the chase with a trademark masterclass, remaining unbeaten on 75. Even though Gujarat briefly sensed an opening during Rashid Khan's double-wicket burst, Kohli's knock ensured Bengaluru got home comfortably in just 18 overs.

While fans and teammates celebrated Kohli's match-winning effort at home, the admiration echoed far beyond India.

How Australian, English media reacted to RCB’s IPL double Australian media outlet Fox Cricket headlined its report: "IPL ends in new iconic Kohli moment as teen freak stuns awards race," while highlighting his magnificent 42-ball knock featuring nine fours and three sixes.

"Kohli's iconic number 18 jersey dominated the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricket ground, which recorded an official attendance of over 90,000 spectators on Sunday," read a portion of the report.

In South Africa, publication SA Cricket Mag branded the former India captain the "King". Their headline on RCB's title defence read: "Kohli is king of IPL as RCB crush KG's Gujarat."

The BBC, meanwhile, focused on Kohli's longevity and enduring excellence. Under the sub-head "King Kohli reigns supreme," the report noted: "With the stadium awash with shirts bearing Kohli's name and iconic number 18, the former India captain delivered once again on the biggest stage. He may turn 38 later this year, but a player famed for his ability to master a chase shows there is plenty left in the tank as he chalked up his fastest IPL half-century."

On Sunday night, Kohli looked like a man possessed, driven by the sole purpose of taking his team over the line.

That intent was evident in the way he dismantled Kagiso Rabada, striking him for a sequence of 4, 4, 6, 4 shortly after opening partner Venkatesh Iyer had launched a similar assault in the second over, which yielded 18 runs.

The RCB openers raced to 62 runs in just 4.3 overs, leaving the Titans chasing the game almost immediately.

The dismissals of Venkatesh and Devdutt Padikkal, followed by the quick departures of skipper Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya, saw RCB slip to 91 for four.

But amid that brief wobble, Kohli stood firm. The 37-year-old reached his fifth half-century of the season with a pulled four off pacer Arshad Khan.

Tim David then produced a mini storm that eased the pressure on Kohli, who survived a scare when an umpire review showed that Shubman Gill's catch off Arshad had bounced before being taken.