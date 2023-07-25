'Virat, Rohit, Yashasvi scored runs, but main guy...': Zaheer Khan makes big claim, picks best player of IND vs WI Tests

India sealed a 1-0 win vs West Indies in their two-match Test series, after the second game ended in a draw in Port of Spain. Day 5 got washed out and fans were left unhappy due to the lack of action. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan had special praise for a player.(Getty)

Despite the weather Gods playing spoilsport, India had plenty of positives from the second Test. Virat Kohli hogged the limelight, slamming a ton in the first innings. The former India captain slammed 121 runs off 206 balls. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan bagged half-centuries in the second innings. Rohit registered 57 off 44 balls and Kishan hammered an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 34 deliveries.

The match also saw Mohammed Siraj grab a five-wicket haul and also receive his first Player of the Match award in Tests. What caught everyone's attention was that the organisers didn't announce a Player of the Series award, and former India cricketer Zaheer Khan weighed in on the debate.

Speaking on JioCinema, he said, "He picked up that 10-fer, he was the main wrecker-in-chief, got 15 wickets, got a fifty as well. He had a terrific series. Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and Yashasvi (Jaiswal) scored runs, but the main guy, who helped India get a result, was right up with his performance. My Man of the Series would have been Ashwin."

Ashwin was in fiery form in the Test series, picking a total of 15 wickets. Other than the ball, the veteran also contributed with the bat, notching up 56 runs off 78 balls in the second Test. In the first Test, he took 12 wickets, including a 7/71 which saw West Indies get bowled out for 130 in their second innings on Day 3. Meanwhile, he bagged three wickets in the second fixture.

The first Test also saw Yashasvi grab a ton on his India debut. The young opener smacked 171 runs off 387 balls, performing to his highest potential in the international stage. After the series, captain Rohit also had special praise for Siraj, Kishan and Kohli. He lauded Siraj for replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the pace battery with ease, and also hailed Kohli, Kishan for their batting performances in the second Test.

