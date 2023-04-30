Sehwag, Kumble go ga-ga at Yashasvi Jaiswal's record century, then take brutal dig at MI

In 2008, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched amid little or no expectation of what was a new format of the game. Kolkata Knight Riders' Brendon McCullum had provided the perfect impetus with his thundering 158-run knock that remains one of the most iconic T20 knocks ever. 15 years hence, as IPL celebrated its 1000th game on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, young Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted a perfect knock with his staggering 124 off 62 against Mumbai Inians as Rajasthan Royals finished with 212 for seven. Legendary cricketers like Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble went ga-ga at Yashasvi's record ton and then took a brutal dig at Mumbai Indians. (MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023)

Rajasthan finished with 212 for seven in 20 overs against Mumbai on Sunday, their highest ever score in IPL history against the opposition. But more than half of the score was pulled off by the young Yashasvi, who laced 16 boundaries and eight sixes in his sensational knock. It was the highest ever score by an uncapped Indian player, going past Paul Valthaty's unbeaten 120 in IPL 2011, and he also became the fifth youngest cricketer to score a century in IPL.

The knock eventually ended in the final over of the innings as walked back to the pavilion with a standing ovation from not just the crowd, but also from his teammates.

Batting legend Sehwag was among the first to react after Yashasvi's triple-figure mark, followed by Kumble on Jio Cinemas. But both also took a dig at MI for conceding 25 runs as extras.

"Jai Sawaal ka nahi koi Jawaab. One of the finest hundreds you will see, 124 when the next best is extras with 25. Great temperament, Yashasvi Jaiswal is bawaal. #MIvRR," Sehwag tweeted.

Kumble, meanwhile, in conversation with JioCinemas, said: “It was brilliant. I mean the next best was the extras and that says a lot. The way he batted and controlled the innings was brilliant. In the powerplay, he outscored Jos Buttler and then he took on all the fast bowlers including Jofra Archer. What a game he has had! ”

Former England cricketer Michael Vuaghan, on the other hand, had reacted moments after Yashasvi had scored his fifty, tweeting, “My new favourite indian cricketer .. @ybj_19 !! What a future he has .. #IPL2023”

After the innings, the RR star said: "I think I enjoyed every part of my innings. I was thinking right, planning right and hitting the right shots. I have practised all the shots that I want to play. Every time I hold a bat, be it in the nets or the match, I feel the same way. I have worked hard with Zubin sir. It is really special but it is just one game and I want to keep going. I know my role in the team, make sure run-rate is high and contribute in whatever way possible to the team."

