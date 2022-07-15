Virender Sehwag backtracks on 'Kohli's day' tweet with one-word post after his dismissal in 2nd England ODI

Former India skipper Virat Kohli suffered yet another quick dismissal on Thursday during the second ODI match against England at the Lord's as his century drought extended by a day adding to the dismay of veterans, experts and fans who await his 71st international ton for almost three years now. Batting legend Virender Sehwag, who has been a supporter of Kohli through this tough time, too was disappointed as he posted a one-word reply to his own “Kohli's day” tweet.

Kohli did indeed start in fluent fashion as he scored three boundaries in four balls against Reece Topley, who had finished the match with a record six-wicket haul. The first one was punched down the ground through mid-off, the second was through mid-on and the third through extra cover.

An impressed Sehwag hence took to Twitter to post, “Today looks like Kohli's day.”

However, 12 deliveries later, he nicked one behind, of a wider delivery from David Willey as Kohli walked back scoring just 16 off 25. And Sehwag, disappointed by the dismissal, replied to his previous post writing, "Wasn't."

Earlier on Thursday, following Kohli return to the ODI side after recovering from the mild groin strain he incurred ahead of the series opener, Sehwag compared the former India skipper to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"I think everybody is waiting for a hundred from him, which hasn't come for a long time. If you take a look at his past record, he used to score a hundred in every 3-4 matches, that hasn't happened for some time now and maybe that is why there is so much talk about it. Hum bhi ek aise khiladi k saath khela karte the jinka naam Sachin Tendulkar hai (we used to play with another such cricketer, whose name is Sachin Tendulkar). If he hadn't scored runs for 3-4 innings, there used to be discussion used to reach a stage where it felt like he hadn't scored for long. He also used to score in every 3-4 innings, the same is with Virat Kohli," Sehwag said on Sony Sports.

