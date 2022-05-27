Sehwag breaks silence on why he dropped Morkel for Sunny Gupta in 2012 IPL Playoff: 'Vijay didn't let me bowl him again'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) from the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008 until 2013. In his first five seasons for the franchise, Sehwag led Delhi and took them to semi-finals on two occasions (2008 and 2009), and playoffs in 2012. However, Delhi failed to lift the title on all three occasions and to date, remains one of the three teams (other being Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore) yet to win the IPL among the original eight. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

In the Qualifier 2 game of IPL 2012, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi by 86 runs to reach the final of the season. In a shocking decision, the Daredevils opted to drop Morne Morkel – their highest wicket-taker in the season – for off-spinner Sunny Gupta, who hadn't played in the season till that point. The South African Morkel was the Purple Cap holder in the season, and the decision to drop him left fans and former cricketers baffled.

Ten years down the line, Sehwag finally broke silence about the decision, insisting that it was taken keeping in mind the presence of left-handers in the Super Kings' XI. CSK had Michael Hussey, Suresh Raina, Albie Morkel, and Ravindra Jadeja among left-handed batters in the XI for the game.

“There used to be this off-spinner in our team named Sunny (Gupta). I decided to play him straight away in the playoffs against Chennai Super Kings because I thought they had three left-handed batters, and I will bowl him against left-handers,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“I gave him the first over, but Murali Vijay didn't let me bowl Sunny again in the entire innings (Sunny ended with figures of 0/47 in three overs). So, these things happen. Sometimes, such changes can click. Because the opposition hadn't seen that bowler, no one has played against him,” Sehwag said, as he explained the decision.

Ahead of the 2019 season of the tournament, Delhi were renamed ‘Delhi Capitals’, and have since been led by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, the latter being the current captain of the side. In 2020 and 2021, the Capitals qualified for the playoffs but missed the top-4 spot in the ongoing edition, as they finished fifth.

