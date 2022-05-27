'Both Kohli, Rohit need break before T20 World Cup. When they return they will be more dangerous': Sri Lanka legend

A poor run of form in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for both the India stalwarts has resulted into veteran cricketers debating on whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should take a break from cricket after the tournament. While few have spoken in favour, others have questioned the need with India slated to have a packed schedule post IPL. And in joins Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Mumbai Indians skipper wrapped a forgettable IPL season in 2022, managing only 268 runs in 14 innings at 19.14 and at a strike rate of just 120.18. Not only has his figures been the worst ever in any IPL season, this has been the first time Rohit has failed to score a fifty in an IPL edition.

Kohli, on the other hand, has managed 334 runs in 15 innings at 23.86 and a strike rate of 116.78 with two half-century scores. The numbers are the lowest since 2012 for the former India skipper.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Vaas admitted that while their position in the Indian team cannot be judged on the basis of their performance in the IPL, he feels the two should take a break from cricket.

“It is not correct to talk about the possibility of performing in the T20 World Cup on the basis of IPL's form. Anyway, Virat has played some good innings in the last round of the tournament. Both Virat and Rohit are match winning players. I think both of them needed a break from cricket before the World Cup and the selectors have also given them rest for the T20 series against South Africa. This will benefit him and he will not only come back fresh but also be more dangerous. India becoming champion in the T20 World Cup will depend a lot on the performance of these two,” he said.

Well, both Kohli and Rohit have been rested from the five-match series against South Africa which will begin from June 9 onwards at home.

