Virender Sehwag brutally sledges Ambati Rayudu on-air after ex-CSK star goes on MS Dhoni fanboy mode

Since retiring from cricket, Ambati Rayudu has taken a different career path, and nowadays is seen in the commentary box during matches. The former CSK player is part of IPL 2025’s commentary panel and recently faced flak for his support of MS Dhoni, after fans and experts criticised his low batting position in the ongoing season. Virender Sehwag had an epic response for Ambati Rayudu, who was lavishing praises on MS Dhoni.(AFP/Twitter)

It looked like CSK had agreed with the criticism and sent Dhoni higher up the order in their previous fixture on Tuesday, against PBKS. Chasing 220, Dhoni came in to bat at No. 5, ahead of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar and R Ashwin.

Also Read: MS Dhoni returns as Chennai Super Kings captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of IPL 2025 with fractured elbow

But the former India player failed to take his side past the finish line, as he lost his wicket in the 19th over. In the first delivery of the 19th over, Dhoni received a low full toss from Yash Thakur, and he directed it straight to Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine leg for a simple catch. But the spinner almost dropped it, as it came on chest height, and managed to keep hold of it on the second attempt. Meanwhile, Dhoni had to leave for 27 runs off 12 balls, packed with a four and three sixes, as CSK stuttered at 192/5.

Virender Sehwag sledges MS Dhoni's former teammate Ambati Rayudu

Dissecting Dhoni’s knock on Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu was left speechless, as he kept on lavishing poetic praises on the CSK veteran, but then to his surprise was ultimately sledged by none other than Virender Sehwag.

Aakash Chopra, who was also present, began with a question to Rayudu, “There was a statement about an uncapped player, who hails from Jharkhand, 'used to' hit helicopter shots, he batted yesterday. He came in late yesterday, but it was not his fault. He came in late in the context of the match, because by the time he comes, it is too...but he couldn't come earlier yesterday.

"See, there he is Thala. What an innings he played. He played with intent… He is a special player, Viru paji. You will see the yellow jersey everywhere, even in the commentary box," Rayudu replied.

"I am not denying that this player is special. But you said the 'young player' used to hit helicopter shots. I was just correcting the grammar. He still hits those shots. You should have said this,” Sehwag hilariously responded, which left Rayudu utterly silenced.

After Dhoni’s departure, CSK eventually reached 201/5 in 20 overs, losing by 18 runs. CSK are now ninth in the standings with four defeats and one win. Dhoni is also set to return as CSK skipper for the remaining games after Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out for the entire season due to an injury.