Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti makes her Instagram profile private after divorce reports gain momentum

Former India opener Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, are set to end their marriage of 20 years, according to a report by HT City. Sehwag and Aarti, childhood friends, who got married in 2004, have reportedly been "living separately for several months, and that divorce is likely on the cards," the report claimed. Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti(Instagram/Sehwag)

The growing distance between Sehwag and Aarti was first noticed when the duo limited their public and social media appearances. Sehwag, who has generally been quite open about his family, shared photos with his elder son, Aryaveer and his mother, Krishna, on social media during last year's Diwali celebrations but omitted any mention or pictures of his wife, Aarti and younger son, Vedant. This silence only added fuel to the rumours of an impending separation.

Sehwag also unfollowed Aarti on Instagram. Aarti, who has 178k followers and a verified profile on Instagram, suddenly made her profile private after speculations and reports of their divorce started doing the rounds.

Although Sehwag hasn't yet removed photos with his wife, his last photo with Aarti on Instagram was on April 2023. Sehwag also shared no public post on his 20th marriage anniversary (April 22, 2024).

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat's love story began in the 1980s when they first met through family connections—Sehwag’s cousin married Aarti’s aunt. At the time, Sehwag was seven and Aarti was five. They became good friends, and as they grew older, Sehwag developed feelings for Aarti. At 21, he proposed to her, and she accepted. Their relationship culminated in a grand wedding on April 22, 2004, held at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Aarti, born on December 16, 1980, in New Delhi, led a relatively low-profile life. She completed her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan before earning a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University. Though she kept a quiet public presence, she was a supportive partner to Sehwag throughout his cricketing career.

Virender Sehwag, who retired from international cricket in 2015, has since been involved in various roles, including serving on the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency. Despite the couple’s once-strong bond, recent signs suggest their relationship may be facing challenges. However, neither Sehwag nor Aarti has confirmed the separation, leaving their personal lives under public speculation.