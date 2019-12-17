Visakhpatnam weather report for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

cricket

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 14:50 IST

India going into a home match with the series on the line is not a usual scenario. But the unexpected will happen in Visakhapatnam as Virat Kohli’s India will fight to stay in the three-match series on Wednesday. The visiting West Indian side beat India comprehensively in the first ODI at Chennai by 8 wickets.

The powerful West Indian batting line-up led by Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope exposed the loopholes in India’s bowling line-up, which looked a bit pale in the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

It wasn’t a nightmarish bowling performance in Chennai by any stretch of imagination but not being able to defend 287 on a slow track left the team management with a few points to ponder.

If anything, the job for the Indian bowlers might get tougher in the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam, which promises to be a belter. The par-score at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Vizag is set to be in the 320-plus range. The thing going in India’s favour will be the record of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this ground.

The highest individual at the ground belongs to Kohli, who had scored an unbeaten 157 against the same opposition last year. The biggest partnership of 163 runs at this venue also belongs Kohli and Rohit.

The weather in Visakhaptnam is likely to be a pleasant one. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees while the minimum temperature is set to be around 19 degrees. It will be cloudy in the morning with only 7% chance of rain, which is negligible.