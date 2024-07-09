VVS Laxman looks on as Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal engage in six-hitting battle before IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

India's T20 World Cup-winning trio of Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal has joined the Indian camp for the remainder of the Zimbabwe series. Coached by National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman, the second-string India side led by Shubman Gill suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the five-match series. However, the visitors bounced back and won the 2nd T20I by 100 runs on Sunday. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to feature in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe (ANI-BCCI)

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of T20 World Cup winners Samson, Dube, and Jaiswal gearing up for the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe. Samson and Jaiswal showcased their six-hitting exploits while stand-in head coach Laxman was seen having a brief chat with a member of his support staff. "The #T20WorldCup-winning trio is in the house... and they are Raring To Go," the BCCI mentioned.

Watch: Laxman looks on as Samson and Jaiswal smoke sixes

Jurel to make way for Samson

Samson can replace wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel while Dube can be added to the playing XI at the expense of Riyan Parag. With Jaiswal waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see who makes way for the Indian opener in the playing XI of the Men In Blue. Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shubman opened the innings for India in the first two games of the five-match series.

Abhishek vs Jaiswal

After notching up a five-ball duck in his debut game, opener Abhishek announced himself with a sensational century in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Abhishek slammed the third-fastest century for India in T20Is to set up a comfortable win over Zimbabwe. Abhishek's 47-ball century powered India to a massive total of 234/2 in 20 overs. After levelling the series 1-1, India will meet Sikandar Raza’s men in the 3rd T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.