'What I was most impressed...': VVS Laxman praises Rishabh Pant after cavalier knock against England in 2nd ODI

Rishabh Pant made a comeback to the one-day international set up on Friday when he was picked in the playing XI for the second ODI against England in Pune. Pant, who has been in great form with the bat, was at his swashbuckling best as he took the English attack to the cleaners towards the second half of the innings.

Coming in to bat at 158/3 after Virat Kohli's dismissal, Pant made the best use of the platform that was laid down by Kohli and KL Rahul.

Pant went hell for leather as he hit 7 massive sixes and 3 boundaries to make a huge impact in India's innings. Pant was at one point looking good to break Virat Kohli's record of the fastest ODI century for India but he perished for 77 off just 40 deliveries as he tried to push the run rate further.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was all praise for Pant during the mid-innings show on host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Very impressive from Rishabh Pant and right from the word go. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli laid the foundation but the momentum had to be shifted and that was done by Rishabh Pant," Laxman said.

Laxman praised Pant for the range of strokes he showcased and pointed out that he is no more a player who favoured hitting on the leg side.

"What I was most impressed with was his range of shots. In the past we have seen him favouring the on side but in this innings, and in the other two formats as well, that he has got a good range now. It's very difficult for any bowler to bowl to Rishabh Pant.

"His partnership with KL and Hardik is the reason why India have got 336. Brilliant knock from someone who is playing his first ODI after so many months," Laxman added.





India, however, ended up on the losing side despite posting a good total of 336 on board.

Jonny Bairstow (124) and Ben Stokes' (99) relentless assault helped England chase down the target in just 44.3 overs with six wickets in the bank.

England did not throw it away like the opening game and capitalised on a flying start provided by Bairstow (124 off 112) and Jason Roy (55 off 52).

The series is currently locked at 1-1 with the decider set to be played at the same venue on Sunday.