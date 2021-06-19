'Waking up to the sun': Dinesh Karthik tweets positive weather update from Southampton ahead of start of WTC final

After the opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out in Southampton Day 2 promises to be a bright affair, literally. In what should come as wonderful news to cricket fans, the weather at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton looks sunny, the confirmation of which was given by India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who is in England for commentary duties.

Karthik provided fans what promises to be the tweet of the day, as he posted a bright and sunny picture of the Ageas Bowl, indication no weather fears on Saturday. Even though there may be some passing showers later in the day, the WTC final is set to finally get underway at the Ageas Bowl. "Waking up to the sun," Karthik tweeted with a picture of the Ageas Bowl half covered in shadows, even though dark clouds lurked in the background.

Fortunately, the outfield looked dry and there were no covers on the pitch. After incessant rain in the city Thursday onward, plenty of water had accumulated through the day yesterday. On Friday, it rained more than it stopped, meaning that the outfield was left soaking wet. Even the Super Sopper had had enough after a while. But thankfully, Saturday promises to be different experience altogether.

The first-half of the day looks good, with sun and clouds playing hide and seek, and although initially there were chances of rain in the afternoon session as well, those have been replaced with better forecasts. However, the evening session is where things can turn a bit tricky. There could be the occasional passing shower but then again, it's not expected to be a lengthy spell.

