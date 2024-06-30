'Wanted to cry but didn't give people more reasons to be happy': Hardik Pandya's emotional reply to critics after WC win

Barbados and those millions who stayed glued to their devices to catch the T20 World Cup final on Saturday, witnessed a scene that stood contrary to the narrative world cricket heard over the last few months. Hardik Pandya stood with the ball, ready to bowl the final over, with India defending 16 runs against South Africa to reclaim the title after 17 years. And with him stood Rohit Sharma as the captain and his deputy discussed the field placements. Hardik Pandya opened up on IPL criticism after India's T20 World Cup win

Wasn't there a cold war between the two? Weren't they not seeing eye-to-eye a few weeks back, during the IPL 2024 tournament? Weren't they seen in animated chats during Mumbai Indians' last season, sparking discussions of a rift between the two?

The media reports that circulated over the last few months, since Hardik replaced Rohit as the MI skipper last December, may still hold true, but on Saturday, and through the previous four weeks, they remained united in their cause to see India lift the trophy. And for Hardik, it was a shot at redemption.

MI's shocking decision did not go down well with the fans, who not only attacked Hardik on social media, but also booed and jeered at him at each of the venues amid the franchise's forgettable show in IPL 2024, where the finished 10th. Hardik was also criticised for his poor captaincy and his forgettable all-round performance, which sparked questions about his spot in the T20 World Cup squad and over BCCI's decision to name him the vice-captain.

But more than a month after MI's IPL exit, it was Hardik who had the last over for India. After a stellar all-round show in the World Cup, he was handed the final over, and he responded with a wicket, before restricting South Africa to seven runs short of India's target.

Following the win, Hardik gave an emotional response to his critics during his interaction with Star Sports, where he opened up on the last six months and how he controlled himself from breaking down.

“I just wanted those six months to return. I controlled myself a lot. I wanted to cry. But to all those people who were happy seeing me in pain during those difficult few months, I didn't want to give them more reasons to be happy. And I will never give them that moment. Look at the opportunity that I got today, probably by god's grace, I bowled the last over. I could not even imagine that. I'm speechless,” he said.

Hardik scored 144 runs for India in the T20 World Cup, comprising a solitary fifty, which came against Bangladesh, and picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64, with his best show against South Africa in the final (3/20).