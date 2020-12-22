e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Waqar Younis granted early leave to spend time with family

Waqar Younis granted early leave to spend time with family

Younis will rejoin the Pakistan team in time for the series against South Africa, which starts from Jan. 26 when Karachi hosts the first test.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:42 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD
File image of Waqar Younis.
File image of Waqar Younis.(File)
         

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will leave New Zealand after the first cricket test ends at Mount Maunganui on Dec. 30 to spend time with his family in Lahore. Younis has not seen his family since June because of pandemic and associated quarantines. His family will be in Lahore before it leaves for Australia on Jan. 17.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday that Younis had asked team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family.

Younis will rejoin the Pakistan team in time for the series against South Africa, which starts from Jan. 26 when Karachi hosts the first test.

Team manager Mansoor Rana said that management took a pragmatic view of Younis’ request since Pakistan’s next home series against South Africa will not end until Feb. 14.

“If he (Younis) had returned to Lahore with the side after the second test, he would have only got a week to spend with them,” Rana said.

“For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Canadian think tank MLI slams Sikhs for Justice for filing defamation case
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Pakistan uses China’s financial assistance to repay Saudi loan
Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa among 34 held during raid on Mumbai club for violating Covid norms
Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa among 34 held during raid on Mumbai club for violating Covid norms
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Mumbai: 15% reduction in water supply for 24 hours, starting today
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Prominent Baloch activist found dead in mysterious circumstances in Canada
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
Covid-19 triggering rare, fatal fungal infection: All about mucormycosis
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
2 test positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata after arriving from London
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In