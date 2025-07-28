Sundar cold shoulders Harry Brook, leaves handshake offer hanging as star soaks in Jadeja’s century moment - Watch video

Despite heartbreaks at Headingley and Lord's that left India staring at a series defeat, the batters delivered a monumental show in Manchester to keep the touring side alive in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Backed into a corner and buried under a mountain of runs that once seemed insurmountable, India batted through five sessions in the second innings to deny England. Yet, their valiant effort was overshadowed by post-match chatter around the no-handshake drama. Harry Brook got ignored by Washington Sundar during the Manchester Test

A match-reviving third-wicket stand between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill — during which the captain scored a gritty century — followed by resolute knocks from all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, helped India claw back from the brink of defeat to force a draw.

On Sunday evening, at the start of the 139th over, England captain Ben Stokes walked up to Jadeja and Sundar to offer a handshake. But the duo, unbeaten on 89 and 80 respectively, remained unmoved as Gill watched from the dressing room. Stokes, wary of overburdening his fatigued bowlers, made the gesture to settle for a draw, but the Indian batters seemed more intent on reaching their personal milestones, triggering a heated on-field exchange.

An over later, Jadeja launched a six down the ground to bring up his fifth Test century. Mistaking the moment as the end of India’s resistance, Harry Brook approached Sundar for a handshake. But Sundar brushed it off and joined Jadeja in a wild celebration as the Indian dressing room erupted.

It took India two more overs before Sundar brought up his maiden Test century, after which both sides finally shook hands to seal the draw.

Earlier in the match, India got off to a nightmarish start in the second innings when wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan went in successive balls from Chris Woakes before lunch on Saturday, leaving the tourists at 0-2. But just when England sniffed the opportunity to seal the series in Manchester, Gill and Rahul put on a 188-run stand for the third wicket.

India remained unscathed through the rest of Day 4, and the pair batted deep into Sunday morning. Another burst of successive wickets left England with a glimmer of hope, only to be denied again by Jadeja and Sundar.

The series finale will be played at The Oval, starting July 31. England still lead 2-1.