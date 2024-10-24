Washington Sundar dumps critics with ripper to clean bowl 'New Zealand's best batter' Rachin Ravindra

Ever since India announced their playing XI for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, fans and pundits have been debating the changes made. Rohit Sharma and co opted to go for Shubman Gill, Akash Deep and Washington Sundar in place of KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. With several debating whether picking Washington is the right move, the off-spinner proved his naysayers wrong, as he possibly produced the ball of the match so far to get the better of Rachin Ravindra. Washington Sundar (BCCI's X handle )

Washington Sundar produced an absolute ripper, and only this kind of delivery could have gotten the better of Rachin, who seemed to be doing no wrong until that time.

Bowling around the wicket, Sundar managed to get the ball drift in.

The delivery then turned sharply. The left-handed Ravindra tried to get forward but he was not able to cover it on the front foot. As a result, he got squared up and the ball clipped the off stump, ending his 65-run knock. Washington was visibly elated as he leapt in the air in celebration. Ian Smith who was on commentary at the time, said, "Sundar produces a cracker of ball to dismiss New Zealand's best batter."

BCCI's official handle also shared the video of the dismissal, saying, "TIMBER. Cracker of a ball. Washington Sundar with a breakthrough."

Ian Smith says bringing Washington Sundar proving to be the right move

Apart from Rachin Ravindra, Washington Sundar also dismissed Tom Blundell. The off-spinner bowled the Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter through the gate.

After Blundell was dismissed, Ian Smith on air said, "Selectors would be pleased, a lot of people were asking whether it was the right move to bring Sundar in, instead of Kuldeep, it is proving to be the right move."

Earlier, the likes of Anil Kumble and Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the move of bringing in Washington in place of Kuldeep. However, Sanjay Manjrekar had an unpopular opinion as he defended picking Sundar ahead in the lineup.

During the tea session, Anil Kumble said, “There are no demons in the pitch, but it is definitely assisting spinners. The ball has done something, it has turned and bounced, it has kept the batter not comfortable. There is enough for the spinners.”

Speaking of the ongoing Test, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis made one change as they brought in Mitchell Santner in place of an injured Matt Henry.

Earlier, New Zealand had defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.