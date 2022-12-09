Home / Cricket / Sundar's blunt reply to reporter's 'situation in dressing room' question after loss to Bangladesh: 'Our job is to...'

Sundar's blunt reply to reporter's 'situation in dressing room' question after loss to Bangladesh: 'Our job is to...'

cricket
Published on Dec 09, 2022 04:13 PM IST

A reporter asked Washington Sundar about the situation in the Indian dressing room after the side faced an ODI series defeat against Bangladesh earlier this week.

Washington Sundar(AP)
Washington Sundar(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India faced a heartbreaking defeat in the second ODI of the series against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Chasing a 272-run target in Dhaka, India came close to a memorable win when Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a strong 102-run stand, and again when Rohit Sharma braved a thumb injury in an attempt to prevent a defeat. However, India eventually fell short by five runs as Rohit failed to smash a six on the last delivery of the match.

However, the side has had a few positives from the series; one of them being the bowling performance from Washington Sundar. In the second ODI, the young all-rounder bowled out his 10-over quota and conceded only 37 runs, while taking three key wickets – including those of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, the stalwarts of the Bangladesh batting lineup.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the final ODI of the series, Sundar spoke on multiple topics related to the Indian team's outing, as well as his own performances for the side. A reporter asked the question about India's series loss against Bangladesh, terming it ‘very unusual’ and further asked the “situation in the dressing room” following the defeat, to which Sundar had a rather composed response.

“Every game is an opportunity to keep getting better and get the right rhythm and perform well as a team. There's not going to be many games, so every game is very important for us. We are going to play good brand of cricket, we are going to keep improving no matter who we play. Our job is to play to our potential and to keep getting better wherever we have to. That's the mindset we are in, and we keep looking at improving, wherever that might be,” Sundar said.

The all-rounder also stated during the presser that he wants to remain ready for any role in the Indian team in the format, and further admitted that he was disappointed to have missed the past two T20 World Cup editions due to fitness issues.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
washington sundar indian cricket team
washington sundar indian cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out