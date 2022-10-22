Wasim Akram angrily interrupts after fan asks Shoaib Malik if the all-rounder has retired from cricket: 'Tum logo ko...'

One of the notable omissions in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad was that of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik. The 40-year-old star was the part of the side in the previous year's World Cup, but didn't find a place in the squad for the marquee tournament this year in Australia. Interestingly, Malik was widely touted to be included in the 15-member squad by many former cricketers, owing to inconsistent performances from the middle-order batters; however, the selection committee kept its faith in the existing set of batters for the tournament.

Following Malik's snub in the T20 World Cup, speculations rose over the all-rounder's international future. Ahead of the start of the tournament, the Pakistan star joined an expert panel at a national news channel for the World Cup, where he was asked about his future with the side again. A fan asked if Malik has already retired from international cricket; however, instead of the all-rounder, it was former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram who came up with a rather agitated response.

Akram was also a part of the expert panel alongside Malik for the show, and the pace bowling legend didn't attempt to hide his annoyance at the question from the fan.

“Ek minute. Ek toh tum logon ko har cheez ki badi jaldi hai. Agar usko retirement dena hai beta, toh vo retirement de dega. And if he wants to play cricket, he is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. (You guys are in a hurry for everything. If he has to retire, he will retire. Otherwise, even now, he is one of the fittest players in the world),” Akram said on A News.

Akram then urged Malik to respond to the same, who had a rather straightforward reply to the question.

“Main jab retirement lunga, vo sabko pata chalega. I'm enjoying my cricket right now, abhi aisa koi plan nahi hai. (When I will retire, everyone will know. I'm enjoying my cricket right now, so there's no plan for that at the moment),” Malik stated.

