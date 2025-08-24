Search Search
Sunday, Aug 24, 2025
Wasim Akram drops fiery warning as India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash looms: 'Do not cross the line'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 03:14 pm IST

Wasim Akram warned fans against allowing their passion to get the better of themselves, requesting that supporters on both sides show ‘discipline’.

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram on Sunday warned players and fans of India and Pakistan to keep emotions in check ahead of their Asia Cup clash in the UAE next month. The rivals meet on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium, with potential Super Four and final encounters depending on their progress.

Wasim Akram has requested that fans of India and Pakistan don't cross the line during their upcoming Asia Cup contest.
Wasim Akram has requested that fans of India and Pakistan don't cross the line during their upcoming Asia Cup contest.

With the recent conflicts along the border of the two nations in mind, an already passionate, emotional, and sometimes bad-blooded rivalry threatens to boil over as the countries face off for the first time since the Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor. With that in mind, Akaram demanded that the fans remain ‘disciplined’ and allow the excitement and the quality of the match to speak for itself.

“I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and do not cross the line,” said Akram while speaking on Telecom Asia Sport.

“If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans,” expressed Akram, indicating that the love for the country and for the sport was intense on both sides of the border, but also making a plea that this should not cross over into something beyond the scope of the sport itself.

Akram expects India to start as favourites

While that might be a request that is easier to make than to follow through in the wake of the lives lost during the conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year, the focus will also be on the cricket itself, where India will want to continue their recent strong run against their neighbours.

“India has been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win. This Asia Cup will be a feast for fans worldwide,” said the great pacer.

Beyond this upcoming contest, Akram also voiced his desire to see the two teams take each other on in a Test series, something that hasn’t taken place between the two nations in nearly two decades. However, he re-emphasised that the fans showing respect and discipline despite the recent history was integral to see out this vision.

“It’s my wish that India and Pakistan also resume playing a Test series. It’s been too long, and it would be a historic spectacle for fans on both sides, [but] fans must show discipline,” concluded the Pakistan great.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
