Wasim Akram pained as Pakistan prove no match to India, slump to 7th straight defeat: ‘Tough to see…’

One more India vs Pakistan match and one more comprehensive show by the ‘Men In Blue’. In the latest chapter of this rivalry Pakistan have bowed down to the supreme skill of Suryakumar Yadav and his men. As they met in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025, India handed over a humiliating defeat to the Salman Ali Agha-led side by six wickets with seven balls remaining in the game. Wasim Akram had his say on Pakistan's performance vs India(@MSDian067/x.com)

Wasim Akram speaks with honesty about Pakistan’s performance

This was a repeat of the result from eight days earlier, when India defeated Pakistan in the league stage game. Since the match of 14th September, ex-Pakistan cricketers and experts have expressed their grief about the gap in skill between their side and the Indian team. Wasim Akram was seen repeating the sentiments after the latest defeat of the ‘Men in Green’.

In the post match show on air, Wasim Akram was heard saying, “I am going to speak my heart out. It is tough to watch Pakistan. I understand as an ex-player winning and losing that part of the game. But again India has outplayed Pakistan in every department over the last four or five years. Once or twice, we have won here and there, but it has been incredible from India. The talent, the depth, everything. One or two catches can be dropped in any game, that is fine. But from 91 in the first 10 overs, when we fail to reach 200, there is nothing to say. ”

Abhishek and Gill demolish PAK bowlers to take India home comfortably

Talking about the match, India fielded first after winning the toss. Pakistan made a brilliant start with their new opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. This was a change from the pair they had opted for the first three games, where Saim Ayub partnered with Farhan. But for this match, Ayub was demoted to number three and Zaman answered to the challenge perfectly. He went after India’s best, Jasprit Bumrah and gave Pakistan a brilliant start.

Zaman fell to a controversial call from the third umpire, but Farhan continued his brilliant work and scored a half-century while anchoring the innings from one end. However, after the first half of the innings, the Indians came roaring back into the game, controlling the run-flow and picking up wickets at regular intervals. At one stage, Pakistan looked all set for a 190 plus total, however, India’s brilliant execution kept it down to 171 at the end of the 20 overs.

While Pakistan appeared to be 15-20 runs short of a winning total, what they had on the board was worth fighting for. But the Indian openers, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill finished off the competition thrashing the Pakistani bowlers for 105 runs in 59 deliveries before getting separated. After this India lost a few wickets, but it never questioned their authority in the game. The ‘Men in Blue’ got home with six wickets in hand and seven balls remaining in the game.