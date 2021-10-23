Wasim Akram picks India youngster as the most impactful player of T20 World Cup 2021

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram picked young India batter Suryakumar Yadav as the most impactful player in the T20 World Cup 2021. Akram said Suryakumar, who is set to play in his maiden World Cup, has the ability to play on both sides of the wicket and can be a ‘game-changer’ for India in the tournament.

"A batsman who will be an impact player in the T20 World Cup is Suryakumar Yadav of India. He plays both on the sides and plays well in pressure situations. He takes the momentum with him and is a game-changer," said Akram in a video posted on Koo.

Suryakumar did not have the best of runs in the UAE leg of IPL but before that he was at the top of his game. The right-hander hit a sparkling fifty in Mumbai Indians' last group stage match and in India's last warm-up game against Australia, the right-hander remained unbeaten to take his side home.

Akram has seen Suryakumar from close quarters. Akram was there with the Kokata Knight Riders squad as a mentor when Suryakuamar had just started to make his name in the big stage. Back then, the talented Mumbai batter used to bat at No.6 and 7 and do a fine job as a finisher. But his real turn around came when shifted to Mumbai Indians and started to bat at the top of the order.

Suryakumar is likely to bat at No.4 in India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai.

Akram also shared his thoughts on impactful batters from teams like Pakistan, Australia and England. The former Pakistan captain picked Glenn Maxwell from Australia, Liam Livingstone from England, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from Pakistan.

"For Australia, it will be Glenn Maxwell as he is a dangerous player and for England, it will Liam Livingstone. I feel for Pakistan it will Babar and Rizwan.

“Some excellent batsmen are going to tee off during this #T20WorldCup, Should make for some great viewing, bowlers better watch out for this list of batsmen,” he added.