Wasim Akram reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal equalling his world record with 214-run marathon knock vs England

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal not only smashed a brilliant double century to expose England's Bazball shortcoming, but the talented youngster also matched Wasim Akram's world record in the 3rd Test between the two teams on Sunday. Jaiswal became only the third Indian batter to score back-to-back Test double hundreds. Jaiswal-inspired Team India handed England its biggest Test defeat since 1934. Jaiswal matched Akram's Test record in Rajkot(ANI-PTI)

Rohit Sharma and Co. thrashed England by a record 434 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Shattering a plethora of records with his marathon knock, Jaiswal smoked 12 sixes against England to equal Akram's sensational Test feat. Only Akram and Jaiswal have smashed 12 sixes in a single Test innings. After Jaiswal got himself on level terms with Akram, the legendary Pakistani fast bowler recalled his entertaining knock against Zimbabwe.

'My record wasn't broken': Wasim Akram on Jaiswal's double ton

"My record (most sixes in an innings) wasn't broken, it's been equalled by Yashasvi Jaiswal. People talk a lot that it was Zimbabwe, but it wasn't that easy. I remember we were around 170/6 when I went to bat," Akram told A Sports. Fast-bowling great Akram remained unbeaten on 257 off 363 balls as the tailender powered Pakistan to 553 in the 1st innings of the 1996 Test match against Zimbabwe. However, Pakistan still failed to win the Test as Zimbabwe played out a draw with the hosts at the Sheikhupura Stadium.

How many records Jaiswal smashed in Rajkot?

Coming back to Jaiswal’s record-setting knock against England, the Indian opener became the first batter for the Asian giants to convert his first three Test tons into 150-plus scores. At the age of 22 years 49 days, Jaiswal is the third youngest player to score two double tons in the longest format. Virat Kohli-less Team India ended up firing 28 sixes against England at Rajkot - the most by any team in a single Test.

Jaiswal enters top-20 of ICC Test rankings

On Wednesday, opener Jaiswal managed to break into the top 20 of the ICC Test rankings. The Indian opener climbed 14 spots to seal the 15th spot in the newly-released ICC Test rankings. Jaiswal scored 209 in the Visakhapatnam Test before his unbeaten 214 run-knock sealed India's famous win in Rajkot. Youngster Jaiswal has amassed 545 runs in the first three Tests against England.