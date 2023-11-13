Wasim Akram's monumental remark on India star before WC semi-final 1 vs New Zealand: ‘Aisa player duniya mein…'

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has reserved high praise on the India star, who he believes is busy making batting look ridiculously easy at the 2023 One Day International (ODI) World Cup. After hammering giant killers Netherlands in its final group game, Rohit Sharma's Team India finished the round-robin phase as the only undefeated side at the World Cup. Centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul powered Rohit's Team India to a comfortable 160-run win over the Dutch side at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Wasim Akram issued a massive statement about the Indian batter(AFP-AP)

Middle-order batters Iyer and Rahul recorded a 208-run stand which turned out to be the highest fourth-wicket partnership at the ODI World Cup. The duo shattered the 204-run stand of Michael Clarke and Brad Hodge, which also came against the Netherlands back in 2007. Before Rahul and Iyer shattered records with the bat, openers Rohit and Shubman Gill laid the foundation for a gigantic total against the Dutch side at Bengaluru.

Top-ranked batter Gill scored 51 off 32 balls while skipper Rohit smashed 61 (54) as India completed 100 runs inside the first 11 overs. During a discussion on ASports, former Pakistani cricketer Akram hailed Team India skipper Rohit for his batting brilliance at the World Cup. Reflecting on India's batting performance against the Netherlands in its final round-robin game, Pakistan's fast-bowling great Akram issued a noteworthy statement about skipper Rohit.

'We talk about Kohli, Williamson and Babar but this guy is…'

"Yeah, 410/4 in 50 overs, 61 by Rohit Sharma, Gill (Shubman) 51 off 32, they scored 91 in first 10 overs, the game was over then. I mean the way they played again. Rohit Sharma 61 off 54, 8 fours, 2 sixes, mera nahi khayal aisa player duniya cricket mein hai (I don't think there's a player like him (Rohit Sharma) in world cricket). We talk about Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, but this guy is different. Because he makes batting look so easy, in any situation, against any bowling attack, bade araam se shots maarta hai (he hits shots effortlessly)," Akram said.

How Rohit has performed at World Cup

Rohit achieved a special feat in match No.45 of the ICC World Cup. The 36-year-old has hit 60 ODI sixes in the 2023 season - the most by any batter in a calendar year. India skipper Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter at the ODI World Cup in India. Averaging 55.88, the veteran Indian opener has amassed 503 runs in 9 games of the ODI World Cup.

