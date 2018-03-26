Wasim Akram shares tips with young Pakistani bowler who took internet by storm

If one has to learn an art, it’s advised they learn it from the very best in the business. For six-year-old Hasan, a young cricketer in Pakistan who aspires to be a fast bowler in the future, there couldn’t have been a better tutor than Pakistan cricket team legend Wasim Akram.

Dubbed as the ‘Sultan of Swing’ for his ability to swing the ball both ways and deliver a lethal in-swinging yorker back in his days, Akram has 414 wickets in Tests, 502 in ODIs and eight from five T20I games. In the late 90s, Akram was part of a lethal Pakistan pace trio alongside Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis.

Not too long back, Hasan’s bowling had gone viral on social media after he was seen running in and delivering a few balls aimed at a wall with a stick representing the middle-stump. His clean run-up and release action were lauded by a number of people on social media.

It had impressed Akram too and he took to Twitter to heap praise on the youngster. “Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth,” Akram had posted from his official account on February 28.

On Wednesday, Akram posted two photos on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen teaching Hasan the art of swing bowling while claiming that the youngster already knows how to grip the cherry while delivering inswing and outswing deliveries.

“Really enjoyed myself spending quality time with Hasan, young sensation from Chichawatni . Unbelievable skills at his age remember that he is only six and a half. #brightfuture,” he stated before going on to add: “Explaining the importance of front arm. He was all ears. He already knows how to grip the ball for out swing and in swing. Unreal.”

