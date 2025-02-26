Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera blasts bizarre troll post claiming Pakistan great is divorced: 'From what I see, you are...'

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram became the unexpected subject of a social media controversy after a viral post falsely claimed he was divorced. The post, shared by a parody account on X (formerly Twitter), dubbed ‘Divorced XI,’ listed cricketers who have gone through divorces, including Ravi Shastri, Javagal Srinath, Dinesh Karthik, and Shikhar Dhawan. Shaniera Akram with Wasim Akram(Shaniera Akram/X)

To add to the bizarre nature of the post, Yuzvendra Chahal was listed as the ‘impact player.’ However, what turned heads was the false inclusion of Wasim Akram, sparking a sharp response from his wife, Shaniera Akram.

Shaniera Akram wasted no time in setting the record straight. Calling out the misinformation, she took to social media to slam the page that spread the false claim. Re-sharing the post by ‘Out Of Context Cricket,’ she wrote:

“Hey @GemsOfCricket. You guys are definitely ‘out of context’ and from what I can see, you’re also out of correct and reliable information!”

Her blunt response quickly gained traction, with fans applauding her for shutting down the baseless rumors.

Contrary to the claims made in the viral post, Wasim Akram has been married to Shaniera Thompson since 2013. His first marriage was to Huma Mufti in 1995, with whom he had two sons. Tragically, Huma passed away in 2009 due to multiple organ failure at a hospital in Chennai.

Four years later, Akram found love again, marrying Australian-born Shaniera Thompson. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2014 and have since led a happy life together.

Wasim Akram currently in Dubai

The former Pakistan captain is currently in Dubai, indulging in broadcasting commitments for the Champions Trophy. He is part of the expert panel in a Pakistan-based show, ‘Dressing Room’, which also includes India's Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajay Jadeja, and Nikhil Chopra.

Additionally, Akram is also a part of the ICC broadcasting team.

Pakistan cricket, however, endured its own struggles as Mohammad Rizwan’s side faced a disastrous Champions Trophy campaign, crashing out after back-to-back defeats to New Zealand and India. In their must-win clash against India, Pakistan crumbled under the brilliance of Virat Kohli, suffering a six-wicket loss and sealing their fate in the tournament.

Their fate was sealed after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh earlier this week.