'Doesn't give out the right message': Wasim Jaffer critical of Team India's stance on star player before 1st T20I vs NZ

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has come out in the support of a star player ahead of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand on Friday. Team India will take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand in their first away tour after a bitter-sweet campaign in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. India and New Zealand made it to the semi-finals of the ICC event in Australia.

While Babar Azam's Pakistan crushed New Zealand, the Rohit Sharma-led side was outplayed by eventual champions England in the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. India will miss the services of all-format captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul and ex-skipper Virat Kohli in the away series against New Zealand. Sharing his views about India's possible playing XI for the series opener, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has opted to throw his weight behind all-rounder Deepak Hooda.

"I have picked Hooda because he was in the World Cup squad. Obviously, you want to give preference to the guy who was in the squad and who played just one game. If you pick another team and then he doesn't fit in then it doesn't give out the right message," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo. Hardik Pandya-led Team India will lock horns with the Black Caps in the 1st T20I at the Sky Stadium.

Highlighting Hooda's batting exploits in the Irelands T20Is, Jaffer asserted that the Indian all-rounder can also chip in with a few overs in the 20-over contest on Friday. "Hooda can give you overs with the ball as well. He did score a century against Ireland in the top order but then there's no space. No. 4 and No. 5 are sealed by Surya and Hardik. So the only place I see for Hooda is at No. 6," Jaffer added.

Hooda has played 13 T20Is for Team India. The 27-year-old made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium earlier this year. With a record-breaking ton to his name, the star all-rounder has scored 293 runs for the 2007 champions in the shortest format.

