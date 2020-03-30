Not Dhoni or Kohli: Jaffer names smartest cricketing brain among active players

cricket

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes Rohit Sharma has the best cricketing brain among the current crop of active players. Jaffer was responding to a series of questions on Twitter and this is where, he said that Rohit, with whom he has shared the dressing room for Mumbai, has the best cricketing brain.

The former Mumbai opener was full of praise for Rohit Sharma and his application when he was promoted to open the innings even in Test cricket.

“The biggest thing for Rohit was to survive and get through the initial phase,” Jaffer told Hindustan Times. “Once he got through the initial phase, he was always going to be dangerous and that is what we got to see today (Wednesday).

“Probably the once concern in his game is that he doesn’t come forward and goes hard at the ball outside the subcontinent.

“But I am sure he has matured as a player and made necessary modification to his game. The team management should give him a sustained stay in this new role,” he added.

Jaffer became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji matches in December 2019, and the only Ranji batsman to complete the 12,000-run mark two months later. Of his record Ranji aggregate, 1,037 runs in 15 innings at 69.13 came for Vidarbha in their victorious 2018-19 campaign, thus becoming the only batsman to score 1,000 plus runs in two seasons, the previous effort having come in 2008-09.

