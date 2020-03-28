Wasim Jaffer posts meme in reply to Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli question, leaves everyone in splits

cricket

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious reply after a fan asked him to choose between cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and current skipper Virat Kohli. Jaffer was asked the question during a question and answer session on social media after the Ranji great put up a status asking fans to use #AskWasim for queries related to on and off the field.

Jaffer left everyone in splits as he used a meme from a popular bollywood flick to answer a fan’s question. When asked to choose between Tendulkar and Kohli Jaffer used the meme with quote: “Dange karwaenge kya aap (Do you want to cause riots)?”

He further wrote: “On a serious note, different eras. Both are greats in different eras.”

On a serious note, different eras. Both are great in their era. https://t.co/WXpnlAFmlk pic.twitter.com/yPmx2u54kb — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2020

Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game, if not the best. He remains the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs and also holds the unique record of scoring a combined 100 international centuries.

As for Kohli, he is often regarded as modern-day version of Tendulkar, due to his consistent performances and ability to score big innings. The number one ODI batsman of the world has broken multiple Tendulkar records thus far and still has a lot more years left in him to give to the game.

As an Indian cricket fan, it’s tough choose between Tendulkar and Kohli as they are both greats in their own rights and eras and Jaffer was successful in evading the question brilliantly.

Meanwhile, Jaffer was recently critical of Team India’s overseas Test record and stated Virat Kohli and Co would really become the number the side in the world if they manage to beat top teams in their own backyards.

India were recently demolished 0-2 in a Test series in New Zealand and Jaffer believes a team needs to win in such places to own the bragging rights to be called as the best team in the format.

India bettered its record in Australia recently as they won their first-ever Test series Down Under by winning the 2018-19 series 2-1. But apart from that, they have lost all their latest respective Test series in New Zealand (2020), England (2019) and South Africa (2018).

“I myself was very disappointed by the NZ tour. India had won the T20Is so well 5-0 but then they lost ODIs and Tests one-sided,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by India Today.

“The team is so strong in each department and that is why I was more disappointed.

“We shouldn’t be beaten like this when you are the no. 1 in the world and you plan to stay on the top and dominate like AUS and WI. But those teams are so known only because they dominated outside of home,” he added.

“India too has these capabilities but we are not being able to do that the way we should. We won a historic series in AUS but none in SA, ENG and NZ,” Jaffer said.

“A team is judged as great only if we dominate in these places. Everyone knows that beating India in India is very difficult - be it any team. But only if we win Test series in these places, we would be convinced that this really is the world no.1 team.”