Home / Cricket / No Gayle, no Kohli: Former Australia player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL

No Gayle, no Kohli: Former Australia player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL

IPL has been postponed till April 15th and could be postponed further due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

cricket Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.
Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.(IPL)
         

The Indian Premier League has revolutionized franchise cricket all around the world. The 3-hour cricket extravaganza has a massive following with players earning millions of dollars for their participation. However, unforeseen circumstances in 2020 have forced the Indian Premier League to be postponed. IPL has been postponed till April 15th and could be postponed further due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There is a slim hope that a reduced IPL could still take place when the situation gets better. But Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has continued to talk about the T20 cricket league on video log.

Also read: Miandad wants enquiry into awarding of PSL’s streaming rights to betting company

This time Hogg has talked about his pick for the three best powerplay players in the IPL. Hogg picked David Warner, Suresh Raina, and Jos Buttler as the three best powerplay players in the league. Hogg said that Warner is strong on both sides of the field and still complements his abilities with diligent running between the wickets.

His second pick was Suresh Raina due to his ability to pick specific bowlers to target and revitalizes CSK’s innings when they are in trouble.

Hogg’s last pick was Rajasthan Royals’ Buttler due to his innovative shots. He likes Buttler’s thinking of piercing the field rather than going for the big hits.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is still hopeful that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might be held once the situation related to the coronavirus outbreak settles down in the country.

Also read: Pakistan cricketers allowed to participate in maximum 4 leagues

His remarks came during a live chat with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Instagram.

When Pietersen asked the Mumbai Indians skipper whether the tournament will go ahead this year or not, Sharma replied: “At some stage, when things settle down, it might happen, who knows”.

