'Sometimes failure can make you…': Wasim Jaffer reserves ultimate praise for India star before 5th T20I vs WI

Drawing India level the in the series decider against the West Indies on Saturday, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill put up a show with the bat as Hardik Pandya's men romped past the hosts by 9 wickets at Lauderhill. Shimron Hetmyer's brilliant half-century went in vain as Gill and Jaiswal put on a record-setting partnership to help Team India crush the West Indies in the 4th T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. Jaffer was all praise for the India star before the series decider between the two teams.(Instagram @WasimJaffer/AP)

Playing only his second T20I for the Men In Blue, youngster Jaiswal ended up top-scoring for the visitors in the series decider against the West Indies. Young Jaiswal slammed his maiden half-century in the recently concluded encounter between the former world champions. The 21-year-old played a scintillating knock off 84 off 51 balls to earn plaudits from the cricket fraternity.

With Jaiswal continuing his steady rise in international cricket, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer had nothing but praise for the India opener, who was also named the Player of the Match. Jaffer was pleased to watch the youngster showcase his fearless approach after a batting failure in his debut T20I. Jaiswal was dismissed for 1 off 2 balls in his first T20I outing for Team India.

'Jaiswal's fearlessness is something special to watch'

"Yashasvi Jaiswal's fearlessness is something special to watch. Sometimes a failure can make you a little bit defensive but that was not the case. In this format there is no place for that. He came out all guns blazing and the pitch made the difference. Both like ball coming onto the bat and the difference was there to see," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

India opener Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 84 while superstar Gill played a quick-fire knock of 77 to help India level the 5-match series 2-2 on Saturday. Gill and Jaiswal registered the joint highest opening partnership (165) for India in the shortest format at Lauderhill. India will hope to seal a come-from-behind series win on Sunday.

"Jaiswal took it on earlier, Shubman took his time a little and once he got going, he kind of overtook Yashasvi. India need somebody to bat like that in the powerplay and it's nice to see him come out so freely. Hope to see more of him in white-ball format," Jaffer added.

