Wasim Jaffer's meme describing Axar Patel's wicket of Joe Root gets Twitter talking
Wasim Jaffer’s memes on Twitter describing notable actions of an India match is something that cricket fans now look forward to. And the former India opener did not disappoint by coming up with an interesting meme - that went viral on Twitter - after debutant Axar Patel dismissed Joe Root on Day 2 of the India vs England second Test match in Chennai.
England captain Joe Root’s sweep shots hurt India a lot in the first Test as he went on to score a super 218 on his 100th Test, leading his side to a comfortable 227-run win. That same sweep shot, however, brought about his downfall in the second Test and resulted in debutant Axar Patel’s maiden wicket in the longest format of the game.
Jaffer used the witty hashtag uprooted to sum it up while sharing the meme on Twitter on Sunday.
It was a faster delivery from Axar that gripped and turned. Root who went ahead with the sweep shot, got a top edge and Ravichandran Ashwin took a simple catch at the short fine leg that gave India an important wicket.
Axar, who has played a lot of white-ball cricket for India, recovered from his knee injury that delayed his Test debut to come into the Indian side for this Test match in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.
India got England in a stifle by reducing them to 39 for four at lunch on Day 2.
India, who resumed the day at 300 for six, could only score 29 runs in the morning session with Rishabh Pant (58 not out of 77 balls) running out of partners.
At the break, England were trailing India by 290 runs and face a herculean task in getting close to India's first innings score of 329 on a dustbowl.
Local star Ravichandran Ashwin struck at either sides of lunch, having Dan Lawrence (9, 52 balls) caught at short-leg by Shubman Gill and cleaning up Ben Stokes as England sank into further trouble.
- India vs England: India had England struggling at 39/4 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of the second Test.
- India vs England: Manjrekar has recommended a change in India's batting order in Test matches, suggesting a promotion for Rishabh Pant to No. 5, while pushing Ajinkya Rahane a slot down to No. 6.
- India decided to give Axar a debut in the second Test against England. He failed to contribute with the bat as Moeen Ali stumped him with a spinning delivery.
- India vs England: Watch Virat Kohli's epic reaction as Rishabh Pant smoked a six off Joe Root.
- IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai.
- The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
- Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
- Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
- Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
