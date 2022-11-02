'Wasn't really worried about missing out in first 3 innings': KL Rahul's huge statement after fifty against Bangladesh

Team India's star opener KL Rahul returned to much-needed run-scoring during the side's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Rahul smashed three fours and four sixes en route to his 50 off 32 deliveries, as he scored his 22nd half-century in the format. It had been a disastrous start for Rahul in the T20 World Cup, as he had registered three-successive single-digit scores prior to the 50-run knock in Adelaide.

India had faced an early setback in the innings with captain Rohit Sharma being dismissed for 2, but Rahul, alongside Virat Kohli (64*), forged an important 67-run stand, doing a majority of the hitting as he brought his half-century in the ninth over of the innings. However, in the very same over, Rahul was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

Following the completion of the Indian innings as the side put a strong total of 184/6 in 20 overs, Rahul spoke in detail about his poor string of scores in the past three matches.

“Been mixed feelings. I got some good knocks before coming to Australia. But the first three games haven't gone my way,” said Rahul. The Indian opener also stated that he “wasn't really worried” about his low scores.

“You know when you are playing well and when you aren't. I was doing a lot of things right, I was seeing the ball well. I wasn't really worried about missing out in the first three innings. But obviously, you are hungry, it's a big tournament, you want to do well for your country. You want to do well for your team. I was excited about it. I'm happy I got a good innings now,” said Rahul.

Earlier, Kohli continued on his excellent form as he reached his third half-century of the edition in 4 matches, and also remained unbeaten for the third time. Suryakumar Yadav also made an important contribution with a quickfire 30 off 16 deliveries, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin smashed a six and a four in the final over to take India past the 180-run mark.

