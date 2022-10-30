Watch: Virat Kohli drops an absolute sitter in crunch moment vs SA; Ashwin stares in disbelief, Rohit in complete shock

India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't believe it, while captain Rohit Sharma had both hands on his head as Virat Kohli dropped an absolute sitter during the match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Standing at the deep midwicket boundary, all Kohli needed to do was grab hold of the ball as the shot from Aiden Markram came straight towards him; however, the former India captain fumbled in his first attempt, and narrowly missed grabbing the delivery in the second.

Ashwin was dumbstruck as he kept staring at Kohli even after the fielder threw the delivery back to the wicketkeeper. Kohli, meanwhile, let out a wry smile following the drop.

Watch:

Here's how Rohit Sharma reacted:

India missed a big chance to make a comeback in the game with the dropped catch, as Aiden Markram was playing on 35 off 31 deliveries and building a dangerous-looking partnership alongside David Miller.

To add to Ashwin's woes, he was hit by a six from Aiden Markram in his very next over, as the off-spinner conceded 17 in six deliveries.

Earlier in the game, India were restricted to 133/9 in 20 overs after the South African pace attack, led by Lungi Ngidi, ran through the batting order. Ngidi dismissed the Indian top-3 of KL Rahul (9), Rohit Sharma (15), and Virat Kohli (12) to put the side under instant pressure before Suryakumar Yadav produced a fine performance to take India to a respectable total in the game.

The 31-year-old batter scored 68 off 40 deliveries, smashing six fours and three sixes en route to his knock.

India are currently at the top position in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup with four points in two games, having beaten Pakistan and Zimbabwe earlier. However, a loss to Proteas would take them down to second spot; South Africa have three points in two matches, with their opening game against Zimbabwe being washed out.

