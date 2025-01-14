‘Wasn’t that always the norm?’: Ex-IND cricketer ‘amused’ with BCCI's new directive after series loss vs AUS

The BCCI’s reported new set of directives regarding the expectations and guidelines has caused plenty of reaction amongst fans of the Indian team and even pundits, as the reaction to a poor few months towards the end of 2024 have resulted in an incursion into the culture of the team and some of the finer details surrounding its general ethos. Indian cricket team Head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.(ANI)

While this includes restrictions on time players can spend with their families and significant others, it also includes more logistical elements such as the team travelling only on buses and keeping a check on the weight restrictions they are allowed while travelling.

The bus travel statement in particular quirked the interest of former Indian international Aakash Chopra, who took to his X account to wonder why such a subject, which is usually the default means of travel for the team, needs to be made into a particular directive for team members.

“‘All Players Will Have to Travel On The Team Bus’ Finding this one most amusing. Wasn’t that always the norm???” questioned Chopra in his X post, wondering what is the purpose and the need to make a particular point out of this.

“If it isn’t the case anymore…it’s worth finding out who changed that?? And why??” added Chopra, indicating his curiosity at what members of the team had gone against the typical activity of travelling to and from match venues together in a coach.

‘Team unity’ cited as reason

Some commenters wondered if the incident of Yashasvi Jaiswal getting delayed in Australia as the rest of the team departed to catch a flight caused this incident, forcing him to take a hotel taxi to the airport. Others wondered if it was a larger and more cultural change, with players preferring to use their own vehicles and timelines regarding travel.

A report made by the BCCI source to Dainik Jagran stated: "Keeping in view the team unity, now all the players will travel by the team bus only. No matter how big a player is, he will not be allowed to travel separately.”

Alongside this bus travel directive, the BCCI’s reported changes include the players being responsible for any excess luggage beyond a 150 kg limit, which would include their personal items as well as presumably kit bags and team kit. Further, the directive pointed out that the team’s allocated spaces in stadiums, hotels, and team buses wouldn’t be made available to Gautam Gambhir’s manager.