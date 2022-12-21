Watch: 52-year-old Inzamam-ul-Haq smashes huge six, stuns with quickfire 29 off 16 balls; Afridi's reaction priceless

Pakistan's former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq rolled back the clock with incredible power-hitting during Pakistan's Mega Stars League, as he smashed 29 off just 16 deliveries as he turned up for the Karachi Kings. Inzamam, batting with the same stance that once made him one of the best batters in Pakistan, hit all over the park during his brief stay at the crease, bamboozling the bowlers as well as his own teammates with his aggressive stroke-playing ability.

The 52-year-old former Pakistan batter had retired from international cricket in 2007 and played his last competitive match a year later in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League.

Watch:

Inzamam had been one of the more successful captains in Pakistan's history, leading the side to 51 wins in 87 ODIs; his captaincy record in Tests was debatable with 11 wins and as many losses in 31 matches. He also Pakistan in a sole T20I against England in 2006, which also remained his only appearance in the shortest format. Pakistan had won the game by 5 wickets.

Inzamam represented Pakistan in 120 Tests and 378 ODIs, and is the only cricketer from the country to score over 10,000 runs in the fifty-over format. The former Pakistan captain has 11,701 runs to his name in ODIs, which also makes him the eighth-highest run-getter overall. Inzamam had played a key role in the side's 1992 World Cup triumph, and was also a part of the team that reached the final of the 1999 edition of the marquee tournament.

The Mega Stars League features the likes of Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Hafeez among a series of former cricketers.

After retiring from the sport, Inzamam took to coaching and was the batting consultant for the national men's team in 2012. After a brief stint as head coach of Afghanistan, Inzamam returned to Pakistan to take over the role of chief selector of senior men's cricket team in 2016.

Nowadays, Inzamam is active on his YouTube channel where he speaks in detail about Pakistan's performances throughout the cricketing calendar.

