Watch: Faf du Plessis left fuming as Matthew Wade yells 'bowled' before ball hits stumps; Australia star issues apology

Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Former South Africa star Faf du Plessis was left furious after Matthew Wade prematurely yelled ‘bowled’ during a Big Bash League match on Tuesday.

Matthew Wade (L) and Faf du Plessis(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Big Bash League game between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers saw a mild controversy when the latter's star batter Faf du Plessis expressed his displeasure at Matthew Wade, the Hurricanes' wicketkeeper. Faf was castled off Patrick Gabriel Dooley in the fifth over of the match; however, even as the ball hadn't yet hit the stumps and was mid-way through the pitch, Wade, who was standing behind the wickets, yelled ‘bowled’.

Faf was seemingly distracted by the premature call and furiously gestured at the wicketkeeper before walking off. The former South Africa captain had been playing a sublime knock until then, scoring 32 off just 15 deliveries in the 173-run chase.

Watch:

It is illegal to distract a batter during a delivery and there were some suggestions that the ball could be declared dead. However, Faf was eventually adjudged out. Following the end of the game, though, Wade issued an apology to the South African star.

“I think (du Plessis) was disappointed,” said Wade after the game.

“I called 'bowled' maybe a little bit early. I don't know how early it was, but I think that's why he was annoyed ... apologies Faf,” the Australian wicketkeeper further said.﻿

Hobart Hurricanes eventually registered a narrow 8-run victory against the Scorchers in the game. Dooley was eventually the pick of the bowlers with 4/16. Riley Meredith took two wickets, while Shadab Khan and Nathan Ellis took one each.

Earlier, batting first, the Hurricanes scored 172/8 in their 20 overs. Wade played a brilliant knock of 51 off 29 balls, consisting of five fours and two sixes. Batter Tim David also played an explosive knock of 46 in 28 balls, consisting of four balls and one six.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Scorchers, taking 3/26. Andrew Tye and Aaron Hardie took two wickets. Jason Behrendorff took a wicket as well.

matthew wade faf du plessis big bash league + 1 more
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
