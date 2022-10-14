Watch: After Rizwan, Babar Azam reacts to battle with Suryakumar Yadav for ICC No.1 ranking

The last few months in world cricket has witnessed a three-way battle for the top spot in the ICC world ranking in the T20I format. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has long dominated the top spot, with his reign lasting over 100 days before his teammate and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan took over the throne. But the two Pakistan batters have faced a threat from Suryakumar Yadav for the top spot with the India batter standing just inches away. Earlier last week, Rizwan opened upon his battle with Suryakumar for the No.1 ranking and on Thursday, Babar had his say on the three-way fight.

Speaking to the press after Pakistan's convincing win against Bangladesh in the ongoing tri-series in Christchurch, Babar was asked of his opinion on the battle for the No.1 spot in T20I rankings. Babar admitted that while the rankings are a major boost for a cricketer on an individual level with the top spot being almost a dream for most batters, the focus remains in winning the matches for the team.

“Dekhiye main as an individual baat nehin kar sakta, aur baat karna bhi nehin chahiye kyunki team first. Koshish yehi rehti hain ki team ko pehle jitaya jae. Ranking aapko always confidence deti hain. Aap jab top main aate hain woh ek dream hota hain aur jab woh aap achieve karte he toh woh ek relief milta hain,” he said.

Last week, Rizwan was asked the same question after his half-century knock against New Zealand. He had said, “Good player hain Suryakumar Yadav. Jis tarah se woh khelte hain, mujhe bohot pasand he. Magar jaha tak cheezen he and different tarike se dekha jae kyunki middle order and top order mukhtalif cheezen hain. Kabhi No.1 ke liye socha nahi hain jo demand he Pakistan ki woh pura karne ki koshish kar raha hu. No.1 or Man of the Match, aise kuch cheeze hain jo negative main le jati hain. Par main sochta nehi hu."

Rizwan still stands atop with 853 points, followed by Suryakumar, with 838 points, and then Babar at No.3 with 808 points.

