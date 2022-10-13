'Karma strikes back': Twitter flooded with Virat Kohli memes after Sourav Ganguly all but confirms end as BCCI president

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's tenure as a BCCI president is all but over with former India cricketer Roger Binny slated to replace him in the apex body's upcoming AGM (Annual general Meeting).. It was reported earlier this week that Ganguly will not resume his role for the second term despite him being eager to continue as BCCI chief, while Jay Shah is set to continue as the secretary. Amid the ongoing reports, and Ganguly's all but a clear statement on the end of role as BCCI president, social media was flooded with memes and posts on Virat Kohli.

Fans of Kohli recalled the entire episode that had unfolded between the 33-year-old and Ganguly leading up to Kohli's decision to step down from Test captaincy a month after being removed from ODI duties. Back in September 2021, before India had headed to the UAE for the T20 World Cup, Kohli had revealed that he would step down from the T20I captaincy role after the tournament. Later in November, he was removed as captain of ODI cricket. Ganguly later revealed that BCCI had asked him to reconsider his decision, but Kohli had contradicted saying that he was informed just one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting for the South Africa tour. Ganguly did not make any further comments on it, and Kohli, at the end of the Test series in South Africa, stepped down from his role as captain in the format as well.

"You can't play forever. You can't be an administrator forever, but it's been fun doing both and seeing both sides of the coin. I will go for bigger things in future," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an event related to Bandhan bank.

"I was a cricketer's administrator. Yes you had to make decisions because there's so much cricket happening, there's so much money around. There's women's cricket, there's domestic cricket. Yes you had to take calls at times as an individual," he added.

